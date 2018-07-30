Monday, 30 July 2018

Charity day

A CHARITY polo day will take place at Binfield Heath Polo Club on Sunday.

Matches will run from 10am to 5pm at the club in Gravel Road. There will be bouncy castles and entertainment for children.

Entry is £15 per car or £5 on foot. All the money raised will go to Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

