Band’s debut

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
THE Goring and Streatley Starter Band, part of the villages’ concert band, will make their debut appearance at Goring lock on Sunday, August 19 at 2pm.
The performance coincides with Goring WI’s first annual summer tea.
The second will take place exactly a week later with a recital by the regular band.
06 August 2018
More News:
Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Ferrari fun day is washout with visitors down 70 per cent
ABOUT 500 people attended the second annual ... [more]
POLL: Have your say