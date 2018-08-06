Monday, 06 August 2018

Quiz evening

THE Friends of Sonning Common Library will hold a quiz at the village primary school on October 12 at 7.30pm.

Teams can be up to six people. Tickets cost £20 per table and will be available from the library in Grove Road and Occasions in Wood Lane from September 1.

There will be a bar and nibbles. There will also be a raffle. Doors open at 7pm.

