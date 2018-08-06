River swim

THE organiser of an open water swim in Wargrave is appealing for more people to enter.

The event on the Thames will take place next Saturday aspart of the annual Wargrave and Shiplake regatta.

Jo Hall says there is still room for swimmers aged 12 and over to take on a 1km or 2km course, starting at 6.15am. There is also an easier “social swim”.

Entry costs £25 or £10 for the social swim, which includes breakfast.

For more information email jomaundrell@

hotmail.com