Art lectures

A SERIES of lectures organised by the Workers’ Educational Association on post-war art will be held in Wargrave.

Sandra Smith will give the lectures at the Hannen Room at St Mary’s Church in Station Road every Thursday from 10am to noon from September 20 to November 29 except October 25.

The course costs £86 and can be booked online at www.wea.org.uk or by calling 0300 303 3464 and quoting course reference C374773.