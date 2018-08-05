Knights to visit show

A JOUSTING display will be among new attractions at this year’s Henley Show.

The Knights of Middle England, a stunt team based at Warwick Castle, will perform battle recreations on horseback while wearing suits of armour.

They will also fight each other on foot with swords and axes.

Another new attraction will be giant Aldabra tortoises from the Seychelles, which are tame and can be stroked.

The show will take place at the Henley Showground off Marlow Road, near Hambleden, on September 8.

Tickets cost £15 (£10 seniors) or £10 (£7) with an “early bird” online discount available until August 25 at www.thehenleyshow.co.uk