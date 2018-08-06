Kiwi speaker

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
WALES head coach Warren Gatland will be the guest at a Henley Rugby Club dinner on September 21.
The New Zealander will take part in a question and answer session at the evening event at Dry Leas.
Tickets cost £75, which includes a welcome drink and three-course dinner. Call (01491) 574499.
Ferrari fun day is washout with visitors down 70 per cent
ABOUT 500 people attended the second annual ... [more]
