Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
Monday, 13 August 2018
SONNING Common WI will hold a coffee morning at the village hall on Wednesday, September 5 from 10.30am to noon.
Coffee, tea and biscuits will be available and there will be stalls selling books, crafts and produce.
13 August 2018
More News:
New recreation ground in village to offset housing
AN ampitheatre-style playing field could be ... [more]
School mums walk through torrential rain for charity
EIGHT mothers from Sonning Common Primary School ... [more]
