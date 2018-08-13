Monday, 13 August 2018

Family fun day

A FAMILY fun day in aid of Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common will be held at Abbey Rugby Club, off Peppard Road, near Emmer Green, tomorrow (Saturday) from 11.30am to 5.30pm.

Attractions will include crafts stalls, a land train, tractor rides, inflatables, face-painting, coconut shy, bungee trampolines, animals to pet and a licensed bar. Entry costs £5 per family or car.

