Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
Monday, 13 August 2018
A FAMILY fun day in aid of Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common will be held at Abbey Rugby Club, off Peppard Road, near Emmer Green, tomorrow (Saturday) from 11.30am to 5.30pm.
Attractions will include crafts stalls, a land train, tractor rides, inflatables, face-painting, coconut shy, bungee trampolines, animals to pet and a licensed bar. Entry costs £5 per family or car.
13 August 2018
More News:
Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
New recreation ground in village to offset housing
AN ampitheatre-style playing field could be ... [more]
School mums walk through torrential rain for charity
EIGHT mothers from Sonning Common Primary School ... [more]
POLL: Have your say