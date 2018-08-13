Church tea

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
A STRAWBERRY tea will be held at Christ the King church hall in Sonning Common next Saturday (August 18) from 3pm to 5pm.
There will stalls selling bric-a-brac, books, plants and garden produce as well as cakes and scones.
The proceeds will go towards the parish and the Home of Hope orphanage in Malawi.
