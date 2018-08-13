Remembering

SPONSORS are needed for an event to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The community event will be held at Kidmore End War Memorial Hall in Reades Lane, Sonning Common, on September 15.

There will be refreshments and entertainment.

The hall was built by volunteers in memory of villagers who died in the conflict and the Second World War.

If you can help, call 0118 972 2810.