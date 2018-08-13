Concert date

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
Monday, 13 August 2018
THE fourth annual music concert at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will be held on Saturday, November 17.
The performers will be musicians from the village playing different instruments.
There will be drinks and food available on the night and all proceeds will go to the church’s 21st Century Project appeal.
This year’s concert will be in honour of regular performer Alan Baird.
13 August 2018
