Church raiser

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
Monday, 13 August 2018
A SUMMER tea party in aid of St Leonard’s Church in Woodcote will take place at the Mowforth House sheltered housing complex in Folly Orchard on Sunday at 2pm. Entry costs £10.
13 August 2018
More News:
Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
New recreation ground in village to offset housing
AN ampitheatre-style playing field could be ... [more]
School mums walk through torrential rain for charity
EIGHT mothers from Sonning Common Primary School ... [more]
POLL: Have your say