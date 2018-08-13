Ninth year of regatta

THE Henley Regatta for the Disabled will take place at Phyllis Court Club on September 1.

The event, now in its ninth year, gives children and adults with all levels of disability an opportunity to row on the River Thames and features attractions for friends, families and carers.

There will be racing by disabled and non-disabled crews in dragon boats as well as bell boats.

Organisers are still seeking crews for the bell boats, which can accommodate eight paddlers, although up to 13 is recommended so memebrs can be rotated.

Attractions will include trips on Rivertime, a wheelchair-accessible boat, a petting zoo, live music, ukulele workshops and interactive craft stalls.

Gates open at 10am. Entry costs £5 per person or free for carers and under-fours. For more information,, call (01491) 635332 or email info@regattaforthe

disabled.org