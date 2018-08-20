Monday, 20 August 2018

Outdoor film

AN outdoor screening of the musical film The Greatest Showman will take place on Whitchurch village green on the evening of Friday, September 14.

Tickets costs £15 or £25 to include a drink and nibbles and use of a chair and blanket.

The proceeds will go towards the village pre-school, which is organising the event.

For tickets and times, email whitchurchpreschool
events@gmail.com

