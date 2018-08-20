First families and friends: full results of the 151st Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta

Rhylva Challenge Cup for gentlemen’s double-sculling skiff: Alex Partridge, David Gillard, Freddie Middleton (cox)

Ladies’ double sculling skiff: Caroline Simmonds, Amy Goodall-Smith, Lizzie Denham (cox)

Quartermain Challenge Cup for ladies’ and gentlemen’s double-sculling skiff: Matthew Pearson-Miles, Madeline Pooley, Emily Read (cox)

Mardon Challenge Cup for gentlemen’s single Canadian canoe: Ben Bower

Brighten Challenge Cup for ladies’ and gentlemen’s Canadian canoe: Samantha Symons, Marcus Binning

Dongola Grand Challenge Cup: All In (Suzie Schofield, Caroline Simmonds, Tim Schofield, David Paddison, Will Paddison and George Paddison)

Rutter Jackson Trophy for Thames Dongola: STBC (Julia Frances, Vicki Meyer-Laker, Dan Andrews, Chris Huston, Simon Berrisford and David Bushnell)

Venture Challenge Cup for gentlemen’s single punt, handicap: Marcus Chew

Wargrave Challenge Cup for ladies’ single punt, handicap: Christine Hillier

Lawrence Challenge Cup for ladies’ and gentlemen’s double punt, handicap: Lucie Daman and Marcus Chew

Gentlemen’s single punting in canoes: Marcus Chew

Ladies’ double punting in canoes: Kate Watson and Corinne Peacock

Double punting in canoes: Chad Burge and Cedd Burge

Victor Hermon Challenge Cup for ladies’ dinghy: Caroline Simmonds

Ryall Challenge Cup for boys’ and girls’ double-sculling skiff: Meg Hearn, Ben Doyle and Harvey Doyle (cox)

Vickerman Challenge Cup for boys’ double-sculling skiff: Oliver Deacon, Lewis Bridge and Megan Barr (cox)

Girls’ double-sculling skiff: Anna Merritt, Lily Lowe and Ella Simmonds (cox)

Pinto Leite Challenge Cup for junior dongola: The Daring Dazzling Donglers (Meg Hearn, Milly Thomas, Ben Doyle, Will Rees, Henry Lenthall and Adam Hunt)

Under-12 dongola: Rock Bottom (Ottilie Kelly, Charlotte Herrington, Ollie Colvin, Max Meader, Kit Jeary and Jon Colvin)

Peter Gough Challenge Cup for under-15 dinghy: Oliver Spencer

Hermon Sisters’ Salver for under-12 dinghy: Kitty Spurgeon

Side-by-side dinghy: Mia Moore, Charlotte Hodgkinson and Layla Coulson (cox)

Bushnell Trophy for under-17 Canadian canoe: Eloise Templing and Oliver Spencer

Harding Salver for veteran gentlemen’s double sculling skiff: David Gillard, Peter Jacobs and Freddie Middleton (cox)

Veteran ladies’ and gentlemens’ double-sculling skiff: David Gillard, Krista Lowe and Freddie Middleton (cox)

Easterling Challenge Cup for veterans’ dongola: Vintage Vikings (Sarah Doyle, Caroline O'Connor, Joe Doyle, Robin Frood, Mark O'Connor and Peter Greenslade)

Diana Long Challenge Cup for novice gentlemen’s single punt: James Pearson-Miles

Novice ladies’ single punting: Rebecca Worthington

Scratch dongola: Crew DD (Amber Renders, Stan Thomas, Joshua Cilliers, Rob Willmott, Nathan Rodger and Adam Wolley)

Vassal Adams Trophy: Lucie Daman and Marcus Chew

Hermon Trophy: Robert Romanes

Jubilee dongola: Pogo (Pippa Spencer, Angus Spencer, Charlie Spencer, George Paddison, Donné Paddison and Will Paddison)

Jubilee dongola fancy dress: Padded Sells (Grace Paddison, Emma Paddison, David Paddison, George Hounsell, Nicola Hounsell and Stuart Hounsell)