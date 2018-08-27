Autumn produce

THE Goring Heath and Whitchurch autumn show will take place at Goring Heath parish hall from 2.30pm until 4pm on September 8.

Eleven trophies are on offer and there will be 61 classes across seven sections: produce, flowers, baking and preserves, flower arranging, arts and crafts, photography and children’s activities.

Entries must be submitted before 4.30pm the day beforehand. Exhibitors should arrive at 9am for judging at 10.30pm. Forms are available at www.whit

churchonthames.com