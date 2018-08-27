Monday, 27 August 2018

Society quiz

A quiz night will be held in Charvil on Friday, October 5.

The Charvil Village Society will run the quiz at the village hall off Park Lane for teams of eight people.

Competitors can also bring along their own food and drink.

The event has been running for more than 20 years and is now run by Mark A’Bear after long-standing organiser Roger Burns stood down.

Entry costs £7 per person. To register contact Mr A’Bear on 0118 934 3918.

