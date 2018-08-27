Society quiz

Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 27 August 2018
A quiz night will be held in Charvil on Friday, October 5.
The Charvil Village Society will run the quiz at the village hall off Park Lane for teams of eight people.
Competitors can also bring along their own food and drink.
The event has been running for more than 20 years and is now run by Mark A’Bear after long-standing organiser Roger Burns stood down.
Entry costs £7 per person. To register contact Mr A’Bear on 0118 934 3918.
27 August 2018
More News:
Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common ... [more]
Strongman display pulls in crowds at school fun day
HUNDREDS of people attended a fun day in aid of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say