Monday, 27 August 2018
SPACES are still available at a children’s holiday club in Wargrave later this month.
The Treasure Island-themed club is for five- to 11-year-olds and will be held at St Mary’s Church off Station Road from Wednesday to Friday next week (29 to 31) from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
There will be games, arts and crafts and Bible readings. Volunteers are also needed to help run the club.
For more information, email Grace Barne at graceelizabethbarne@gmail
.com
