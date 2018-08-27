Show tribute

Monday, 27 August 2018

A MURDER mystery supper will be hosted by the Shiplake & Dunsden Dramatic Organisation on November 10 in memory of a former member.

It will hold the evening at the hall in Memorial Avenue to remember Frederick Lawson, whose body was recovered from the River Thames after he went missing for two weeks in April.

Mr Lawson, 82, was involved with the group for decades as a performer, director and supporter. The event will also be raising money for The Rainbow Trust children’s charity.

