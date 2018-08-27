Monday, 27 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rain delayed

A SKATEBOARD workshop in Henley took place a week later than planned due to bad weather.

The event, held at the skate park at Makins recreation ground, was supposed to happen on Thursday last week but was rescheduled for yesterday (Thursday).

It was organised by the youth and community project Nomad, which is based at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, and South Oxfordshire District Council.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33