Rally prize winners revealed

THE trophy winners for this year’s Woodcote Rally have been announced.

Thousands of people attended the 55th annual event, which took place from July 13 to 15 and included a display of almost 600 vintage and classic vehicles.

The best exhibit in each category was as follows:

Ran Hawthorne Memorial Shield (large steam) — Richard Poole, 1910 Allchin General Purpose

Dick Vernon Memorial Award (vintage tractors) — Jo Moodie, 1939 International 10-20

Allum Award (stationary engines) — Steve Bennett, 1949 Widdop SW 5hp

Dave Sarney Memorial Cup (commercial vehicles) — H Douglas, 1967 Austin A35 Van

George Ballard Award (veteran and vintage cars) — Alan Briant, 1937 Morris Eight

The Albert Goldsmith Award (vintage motorcycles) — Geoff Botting, 1939 Francis Barnett Power Bike 50

Castrol Research Cup (cars, 1940 to 1972) — James Hall, 1959 MGA Mk1 Roadster

White Lion Cup (motorbikes, 1940 to 1972) — John Coran, 1965 Royal Enfield 750 Interceptor

Main’s Motors Military Cup — Ken Willey, 1941 Jeep and trailer

NatWest Trophy (classic tractors) — Jeremy Callan, 1967 Zetor 3013

Autovolks Trophy (steam models) — Jill Cohen and Ian Russell, Fowler Agricultural four-inch scale

Paul Harrison Award (exceptional exhibit) — Colin and Vicky Hazelhurst, 1905 Marshall Portable

S B Engineering Special Award (judges’ choice) — Abigale Bollon, 1955 Trackgrip M4.

The trophies will be presented at Woodcote village hall later in the year.

The rally proceeds, which are yet to be counted, will be shared between local charities and good causes at the same time.