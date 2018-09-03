Monday, 03 September 2018

War display

AN appeal has been made for exhibits that can be displayed at a First World War exhibition in Checkendon.

These could be mementos of war or items of interest from the Edwardian era.

The exhibition will be held at the village hall from October 26 to 28.

Anyone who can help should call Tim Corbishley on (01491) 681723 or email corbishleytim@yahoo.co.uk

