War display

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Monday, 03 September 2018
AN appeal has been made for exhibits that can be displayed at a First World War exhibition in Checkendon.
These could be mementos of war or items of interest from the Edwardian era.
The exhibition will be held at the village hall from October 26 to 28.
Anyone who can help should call Tim Corbishley on (01491) 681723 or email corbishleytim@yahoo.co.uk
03 September 2018
More News:
Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Gardening couple thwart heatwave to win competition
THE winners of the Sonning Common front garden ... [more]
Council defends £30,000 legal bill for failed hydro plant fight
GORING Parish Council has defended its decision ... [more]
Residents oppose plan to extend use of waste depot for second time
CAMPAIGNERS are opposing plans to extend the use ... [more]
POLL: Have your say