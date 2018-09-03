Polo festival returns

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Monday, 03 September 2018
A POLO festival was held in Binfield Heath.
Dozens of people attended the event at the village polo club in Gravel Road where the highlight was the fixture between the home side Coppid Owls and HB Polo.
The Owls team included the Hon Tristan Phillimore, who runs the estate, and current England polo captain James Beim. The opposing side, who included Argentinian professional Alejandro Novillo Astrada, won.
Other clubs to take part in the five fixtures included Wildcats, Belina, Ausherra, King Kong/Home Farm, De Nada, RAF, Hendon Way Motors and Scotts Farm/Vantage.
Other attractions included refreshments and bouncy castles for children.
The club has hosted a charity fund-raiser each year since 1994, when the club was founded by Lord Francis Phillimore and Toby Greenbury.
Pictured are one of the players and spectators, left to right, Adam Wesbroom with daughters Aurelia, six, Rosanna, four, and his wife Kate with Alyson Wright
03 September 2018
More News:
Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Gardening couple thwart heatwave to win competition
THE winners of the Sonning Common front garden ... [more]
Council defends £30,000 legal bill for failed hydro plant fight
GORING Parish Council has defended its decision ... [more]
Residents oppose plan to extend use of waste depot for second time
CAMPAIGNERS are opposing plans to extend the use ... [more]
POLL: Have your say