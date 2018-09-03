Monday, 03 September 2018

Autumn films

PEPPARD Revels has announced its autumn film screenings at the war memorial hall.

Bridge of Spies, starring Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance, will be shown on October 19. This is a Cold War thriller about a lawyer negotiating the release of an American pilot in exchange for a Russian spy.

A Testament of Youth will be screened on November 9 as part of the village’s commemoration of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The film tells the story of Vera Brittain, who postpones her studies at Oxford University to serve as a voluntary aid detachment nurse.

Remains of the Day, starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson, will be shown on December 7.

Tickets cost £10 each and include dinner and a glass of wine. To book, email lindacollison1@aol.com or call 07747 762871.

