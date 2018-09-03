Boy kayaks Thames

A TEENAGE boy from Henley is kayaking 123 miles along the River Thames to raise money for a trip to India.

Elliot Fielder, 15, set off from Lechlade in Gloucestershire on Monday and is paddling about 20 miles over eight hours a day.

He is due to finish at Teddington Lock in London tomorrow (Saturday).

Elliot, who lives with his parents Justin and Jo in St Andrew’s Road and attends Gillotts School, is being joined by a rolling rota of supporters including his parents, uncle Stephen Davies, godparents Steve Dance, former Upper Thames rowing club rower Ian Neville and Olympic rowing champion Dame Katherine Grainger.

He is attempting to raise money in order to visit northern India and Uttarakhand in the Himalayas after he completes his GCSEs in July next year.

He will be going with World Challenge, which runs educational expeditions for schools where students provide support to local communities.

The students are expected to raise the full cost of their expedition, which is about £3,000.

To support Elliot, visit

www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/elliot-kayak-challenge