Monday, 03 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Boy kayaks Thames

A TEENAGE boy from Henley is kayaking 123 miles along the River Thames to raise money for a trip to India.

Elliot Fielder, 15, set off from Lechlade in Gloucestershire on Monday and is paddling about 20 miles over eight hours a day.

He is due to finish at Teddington Lock in London tomorrow (Saturday).

Elliot, who lives with his parents Justin and Jo in St Andrew’s Road and attends Gillotts School, is being joined by a rolling rota of supporters including his parents, uncle Stephen Davies, godparents Steve Dance, former Upper Thames rowing club rower Ian Neville and Olympic rowing champion Dame Katherine Grainger.

He is attempting to raise money in order to visit northern India and Uttarakhand in the Himalayas after he completes his GCSEs in July next year.

He will be going with World Challenge, which runs educational expeditions for schools where students provide support to local communities.

The students are expected to raise the full cost of their expedition, which is about £3,000.

To support Elliot, visit 
www.justgiving.com/
crowdfunding/elliot-kayak-challenge

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33