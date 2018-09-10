Charity quiz

THE Ways and Means Trust, which is based in Peppard, will hold a fund-raising quiz on November 21.

This will take place at the Grosvenor Casino, in Reading. The event will include music, a buffet and a grand prize draw.

The charity, which helps teach skills to disabled adults, is appealing for items to boost fund-raising, including gold, silver and costume jewellery, watches, bric-a-brac and antiques.

For more information, email denise@waysand

means.org.uk