Monday, 10 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charity quiz

THE Ways and Means Trust, which is based in Peppard, will hold a fund-raising quiz on November 21.

This will take place at the Grosvenor Casino, in Reading. The event will include music, a buffet and a grand prize draw.

The charity, which helps teach skills to disabled adults, is appealing for items to boost fund-raising, including gold, silver and costume jewellery, watches, bric-a-brac and antiques.

For more information, email denise@waysand
means.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33