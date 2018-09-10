Charity quiz

Show chairman wins a prize at last
Monday, 10 September 2018
THE Ways and Means Trust, which is based in Peppard, will hold a fund-raising quiz on November 21.
This will take place at the Grosvenor Casino, in Reading. The event will include music, a buffet and a grand prize draw.
The charity, which helps teach skills to disabled adults, is appealing for items to boost fund-raising, including gold, silver and costume jewellery, watches, bric-a-brac and antiques.
For more information, email denise@waysand
means.org.uk
