Salsa on sax

A SAXOPHONIST who has played in Jools Holland’s band is to return to Goring village hall next Friday (September 14).

Derek Nash and his band Picante will play salsa and Latin music as part of the regular Goring Gap Jazz Gig events.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets (£15) are available from Inspiration in High Street or email John Calvert at jcjazz@btinternet.com