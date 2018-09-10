Monday, 10 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Salsa on sax

A SAXOPHONIST who has played in Jools Holland’s band is to return to Goring village hall next Friday (September 14).

Derek Nash and his band Picante will play salsa and Latin music as part of the regular Goring Gap Jazz Gig events.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets (£15) are available from Inspiration in High Street or email John Calvert at jcjazz@btinternet.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33