Poppy music

A POPPY making session will be held at Caversham Heights Methodist Church tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 1pm.

The poppies will be used to decorate the church in Highmoor Road for the pro patria commemorative concert on October 20 (7.30pm).

The concert is aid of the Caversham branch of the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes.

Concert tickets cost £10 (free for under-16s) to include light refreshments. To book, call 0118 947 0903.