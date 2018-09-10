Monday, 10 September 2018

Great War talk

AN illustrated talk on the contribution of Indian soldiers to British efforts in the First World War will take place at Dunsden village hall on Tuesday (7.30pm).

It will be given by Inderpal Dhanjal, leader of the Legacy of Valour Society.

It has been organised by the Dunsden Owen Association to mark the centenary of the Armistice. Admission costs £4.

