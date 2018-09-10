Monday, 10 September 2018

Strawberry tea in aid of good causes

A STRAWBERRY tea in Sonning Common raised £376.

About 50 people attended the event at Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road.

As well as strawberry teas and other refreshments, there were stalls selling bric-a-brac, books, plants and garden produce.

Two-thirds of the money will go to parish funds and the rest to the Home of Hope orphanage in Malawi.

Organiser Sue Nickson, of Stoke Row Road, Peppard, said: “It’s a nice social event in the summer and it helps makes us a bit of money, so it’s a win-win.”

Pictured, clockwise from above left, Joan Bawden and Freda Buckner serving strawberries and cake, Anna Gittings and Ann Holt, and Rev Sheila Walker (associate priest), organiser Sue Nickson and rector Rev James Stickings

