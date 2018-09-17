Film screening

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
THE next Age UK Oxfordshire film afternoon in Sonning Common will take place at the village hall on September 27 from 2pm to 4pm. Admission costs £3.50.
17 September 2018
Health centre won’t cope with more homes, say GPs
THE health centre in Sonning Common is at full ... [more]
Residents in favour of village’s first recreation ground
MORE than 200 people attended a public ... [more]
