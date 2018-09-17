Monday, 17 September 2018

Last fete of summer

WOODCOTE’S late summer fete will take place on the village green off Reading Road tomorrow (Saturday) from noon to 5pm.

The event will begin with a peal of bells from St Leonard’s Church.

Members of the public can try ringing the bells in return for a donation.

Rock band Sub-Zero will perform throughout the day and will also provide live backing for an “open mic” karaoke session which singers or piano players can participate in.

There will also be performances by children from Langtree School, Woodcote Primary School and the Cabin Pre-School.

A produce and flower show will be held in the village hall where there will also be stalls run by local charities and community groups as well as traders selling food, drink and gifts.

Children can enjoy fairground games and rides, a bouncy castle, a climbing wall and an inflatable “sweeper” and there will be a raffle, prize draw and fun dog show.

Entertainer Jester Giggles will compère the event and perform two shows for youngsters.

The fete will conclude with a tug of war contest.

