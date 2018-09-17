Nursery party

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
A PARTY will be held to mark the 50th anniversary of St Andrew’s Pre-School in Caversham.
It will take place at St Andrew’s Church hall in Albert Road on September 28 from 2pm to 4.30pm.
Anyone with links to the pre-school, including volunteers and former parents and children, will be welcome.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/
standrewspreschool50
