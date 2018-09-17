Health advice

Monday, 17 September 2018

A HEALTH and wellbeing workshop will take place at Caversham Heights Methodist Church on Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm.

The event, called “Living well, staying healthy in body and mind” has been organised by the Balmore Park surgery’s patient participation group.

Topics covered will include lunch and coffee clubs and health walking. For more information, call 0118 947 0040 or email
balmoreppg@yahoo.com

