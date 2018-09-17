Charity coffee

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A COFFEE morning will be held in Henley in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
The event will take place at the scout huit in Greys Road on September 29 from 10am to 12.30pm as part of this year’s Macmillan’s “World’s Biggest Coffee Morning” annual fund-raiser.
It has been organised by Paula Isaac for residents of the Gainsborough estate and she is encouraging visitors to bring photographs of loved ones to be displayed.
If you are hosting a Macmillan coffee morning, call the Henley Standard on (01491) 419444 or email the newsdesk on news@henley
standard.co.uk
