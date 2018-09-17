Calendar acts plea

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
PERFORMERS are needed for this year’s Henley Living Advent Calendar.
They can be anything from musicians and singers to dancers and actors and will be required to perform for 30 minutes.
Different performances will be held every evening in December until Christmas Eve and will begin promptly at 6.15pm.
Each show will be dedicated to a charity or good cause.
If you are interested, call organiser Richard Rodway on 07920 589675 or email richard@thpsolicitors.co.uk
17 September 2018
More News:
Health centre won’t cope with more homes, say GPs
THE health centre in Sonning Common is at full ... [more]
Residents in favour of village’s first recreation ground
MORE than 200 people attended a public ... [more]
POLL: Have your say