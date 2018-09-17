Monday, 17 September 2018

Calendar acts plea

PERFORMERS are needed for this year’s Henley Living Advent Calendar.

They can be anything from musicians and singers to dancers and actors and will be required to perform for 30 minutes.

Different performances will be held every evening in December until Christmas Eve and will begin promptly at 6.15pm.

Each show will be dedicated to a charity or good cause.

If you are interested, call organiser Richard Rodway on 07920 589675 or email richard@thpsolicitors.co.uk

