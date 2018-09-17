Monday, 17 September 2018

Cold flat above Joan Collins

DURING the final year of her music studies, Mrs Reineke lived in the same block of flats as Tara Newley, daughter of Joan Collins.

She was invited to rent the two-bedroom property in King’s Road, Chelsea, by its owner, a former Portuguese arts minister with whom her mother had been to school.

Collins would often visit her daughter in the flat below and Mrs Reineke would share the lift with the actress.

She recalls: “We’d see each other quite often because I was working at three restaurants on King’s Road on top of my studies so I was always coming and going from the building. We would often say hello to one another. She was very polite and always incredibly well-dressed.

“It was a bit surreal but it’s a bit more normal to move in those circles as a music student — for example, Wayne Sleep attended one of our closing parties.

“It was a fun time in my life but the flat wasn’t as luxurious as you might think as it had been unoccupied for some time and didn’t have any heating.”

