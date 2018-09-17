Results of the Caversham Horticultural Society autumn show held on Saturday

THE Caversham Horticultural Society autumn show was held in the Emmer Green Primary School hall on Saturday.

Show secretary Gwyneth Rowlands said: “Despite the hot weather over the last two months we had some great produce on the tables and the children had fun.”

The society’s next event is a plant sale at the Oakley Road, Caversham, allotments, on Saturday, October 6 from 10am to 11.30am.

The next talk will be at Caversham Primary School on Wednesday, October 10, starting at 7.45pm.

The speaker is Chris Chadwell, who will be talking about “The gardens of New York and New England”. Refreshments will be available after the talk.

A small charge will be made to non-members.

For more information, visit www.caversham-horticultural.

org.uk or call the membership secretary on 0118 947 0510 or email membership@

caversham-horticultural.org.uk

The full results from the show were as follows:

CUPS AND TROPHIES

Jubilee Shield for most points in the vegetable, fruit and flower classes — Jim McCartney

Bert Goodson Trophy for best exhibit in show — Jim McCartney

Caversham Horticultural Society Silver Bowl for most points in show — Caroline Johnson

Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal — Caroline Johnson

Ford Silver Challenge Cup for most points in the vegetable class — Jim McCartney

Parsons Silver Challenge Cup for most points in the fruit class — Elaine Rae

Ted Tiffen Cup for most points in the flower class — Caroline Johnson

Balmore Cup for most points in the novice class — George Saffrey

Whiskin Cup for most points in the domestic section — Elaine Rae

Handicraft Cup for most points in the crafts section — Caroline Johnson

Devon Cup for most points in floral art section — Eileen Joyce

Bob Turner Challenge Cup for senior members (two vegetable dishes and two floral vases) — Malcolm South

Jean Sawyer Cup for vase of mixed garden flowers — Caroline Johnson

Society Silver Challenge Cup for most points in roses classes — Caroline Johnson

Voyle Cup for best dahlias — Jim McCartney

Children’s Cup — I Heavan, M Heavan and B Soames

McCartney Cup for most points in novice or children’s sections – George Saffrey

VEGETABLES

Five tomatoes, one variety — Jim McCartney

Three potatoes, one white variety — Jim McCartney

Three potatoes, one coloured variety — Jim McCartney

Three globe onions under 7.5cm — Jim McCartney

Three flat onions — Jim McCartney

Seven shallots over 2.5cm — Jim McCartney

Seven shallots under 2.5cm — Jim McCartney

Three beetroot — Jim McCartney

Three carrots — Jim McCartney

Six runner beans — Jim McCartney

Seven French beans —

Caroline Johnson

Corn on the cob — Malcolm South

Truss of green tomatoes — Jim McCartney

Truss of cherry tomatoes — Jim McCartney

Cucumber — Jim

McCartney

Any other kind of vegetable — J Green

Any four vegetables —

J Green

Vase of culinary herbs —

L Hanley

Three courgettes —

Malcolm South

FRUIT

Three dessert apples — Elaine Rae

Three cooking apples —

G Saffrey

Three pears — G Saffrey

Plate of three mixed fruit — Elaine Rae

Any other kind of fruit —

L Hanley

Six soft fruit — Elaine Rae

FLOWERS

Three blooms of large-flowered roses — Caroline Johnson

Bowl of roses — Caroline Johnson

Rose bloom floating in a glass — Malcolm South

Three blooms of dahlias, mixed varieties — Jim McCartney

Specimen bloom of dahlia — Jim McCartney

Specimen stem of pelargonium — J Brownlee

Vase of annuals and vase of mixed annuals — Caroline Johnson

Three stems of cosmos —

Elaine Rae

One sunflower bloom — Malcolm South

Vase of three fuchsia stems — Caroline Johnson

Specimen stem of fuchsia — Caroline Johnson

Vase of any other perennials — J Brownlee

Six stems of mixed foliage — Malcolm South

Fuchsia in a pot —

L Carson

Foliage pot up to 15.5cm — P Morgan

Flowering pot plant up to 15.5cm — Malcolm South

NOVICE

Five French beans —

J Soanes

Three onions — G Saffrey

Three tomatoes — G Rae

Any other vegetable —

T Rae

Two apples, dessert or cooking — G Saffrey

Any other fruit — P Smith

Mixed flowers — G Rae

Floral vase, one variety —— G Saffrey

DOMESTIC

Jar of marmalade — Elaine Rae

Jar of pickled vegetables —

F Serjeant

Small bottle of fruit liqueur — M Carson

Five jam tarts — E Acheson

One slice of quiche — Elaine Rae

Decorated ginger man —

G Rae

Carrot cake — Elaine Rae

MISCELLANEOUS (OPEN CLASS)

Longest runner bean —

J Soanes

Home-made compost —

J Rae

Humorous shaped vegetable — A Hanley

Buttonhole flowers with foliage — L Carson

HANDICRAFT (OPEN CLASS)

Photograph from society outing — Caroline Johnson

Photograph of an interesting building — Caroline Johnson

Photograph of a sunset — Caroline Johnson

Item of cross-stitch —

Caroline Johnson

Knitted item — L Carson

Personalised hand trowel — Caroline Johnson

Mardi Gras mask —

Caroline Johnson

FLORAL ART (OPEN CLASS)

Basket of garden flowers — E Joyce

“Wind in the Willows” —

E Joyce

Exhibit depicting a song title — E Joyce

Petite (under 25cm wide, high and tall) — E Joyce

Miniature (under 10cm wide, high and tall) —

E Joyce

CHILDREN (OPEN CLASS)

Garden in a half seed tray — Miss N Masline

Monster made from fruit and vegetables –— Miss B Soanes

Vase of any kind of flower — Miss M Heavan

Any kind of vegetable — Miss B Soanes

Decorated egg — Miss I Heavan and Miss M Heavan

Three brownies — Miss B Soanes