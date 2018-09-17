Results of the Caversham Horticultural Society autumn show held on Saturday

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
Monday, 17 September 2018
THE Caversham Horticultural Society autumn show was held in the Emmer Green Primary School hall on Saturday.
Show secretary Gwyneth Rowlands said: “Despite the hot weather over the last two months we had some great produce on the tables and the children had fun.”
The society’s next event is a plant sale at the Oakley Road, Caversham, allotments, on Saturday, October 6 from 10am to 11.30am.
The next talk will be at Caversham Primary School on Wednesday, October 10, starting at 7.45pm.
The speaker is Chris Chadwell, who will be talking about “The gardens of New York and New England”. Refreshments will be available after the talk.
A small charge will be made to non-members.
For more information, visit www.caversham-horticultural.
org.uk or call the membership secretary on 0118 947 0510 or email membership@
caversham-horticultural.org.uk
The full results from the show were as follows:
CUPS AND TROPHIES
Jubilee Shield for most points in the vegetable, fruit and flower classes — Jim McCartney
Bert Goodson Trophy for best exhibit in show — Jim McCartney
Caversham Horticultural Society Silver Bowl for most points in show — Caroline Johnson
Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal — Caroline Johnson
Ford Silver Challenge Cup for most points in the vegetable class — Jim McCartney
Parsons Silver Challenge Cup for most points in the fruit class — Elaine Rae
Ted Tiffen Cup for most points in the flower class — Caroline Johnson
Balmore Cup for most points in the novice class — George Saffrey
Whiskin Cup for most points in the domestic section — Elaine Rae
Handicraft Cup for most points in the crafts section — Caroline Johnson
Devon Cup for most points in floral art section — Eileen Joyce
Bob Turner Challenge Cup for senior members (two vegetable dishes and two floral vases) — Malcolm South
Jean Sawyer Cup for vase of mixed garden flowers — Caroline Johnson
Society Silver Challenge Cup for most points in roses classes — Caroline Johnson
Voyle Cup for best dahlias — Jim McCartney
Children’s Cup — I Heavan, M Heavan and B Soames
McCartney Cup for most points in novice or children’s sections – George Saffrey
VEGETABLES
Five tomatoes, one variety — Jim McCartney
Three potatoes, one white variety — Jim McCartney
Three potatoes, one coloured variety — Jim McCartney
Three globe onions under 7.5cm — Jim McCartney
Three flat onions — Jim McCartney
Seven shallots over 2.5cm — Jim McCartney
Seven shallots under 2.5cm — Jim McCartney
Three beetroot — Jim McCartney
Three carrots — Jim McCartney
Six runner beans — Jim McCartney
Seven French beans —
Caroline Johnson
Corn on the cob — Malcolm South
Truss of green tomatoes — Jim McCartney
Truss of cherry tomatoes — Jim McCartney
Cucumber — Jim
McCartney
Any other kind of vegetable — J Green
Any four vegetables —
J Green
Vase of culinary herbs —
L Hanley
Three courgettes —
Malcolm South
FRUIT
Three dessert apples — Elaine Rae
Three cooking apples —
G Saffrey
Three pears — G Saffrey
Plate of three mixed fruit — Elaine Rae
Any other kind of fruit —
L Hanley
Six soft fruit — Elaine Rae
FLOWERS
Three blooms of large-flowered roses — Caroline Johnson
Bowl of roses — Caroline Johnson
Rose bloom floating in a glass — Malcolm South
Three blooms of dahlias, mixed varieties — Jim McCartney
Specimen bloom of dahlia — Jim McCartney
Specimen stem of pelargonium — J Brownlee
Vase of annuals and vase of mixed annuals — Caroline Johnson
Three stems of cosmos —
Elaine Rae
One sunflower bloom — Malcolm South
Vase of three fuchsia stems — Caroline Johnson
Specimen stem of fuchsia — Caroline Johnson
Vase of any other perennials — J Brownlee
Six stems of mixed foliage — Malcolm South
Fuchsia in a pot —
L Carson
Foliage pot up to 15.5cm — P Morgan
Flowering pot plant up to 15.5cm — Malcolm South
NOVICE
Five French beans —
J Soanes
Three onions — G Saffrey
Three tomatoes — G Rae
Any other vegetable —
T Rae
Two apples, dessert or cooking — G Saffrey
Any other fruit — P Smith
Mixed flowers — G Rae
Floral vase, one variety —— G Saffrey
DOMESTIC
Jar of marmalade — Elaine Rae
Jar of pickled vegetables —
F Serjeant
Small bottle of fruit liqueur — M Carson
Five jam tarts — E Acheson
One slice of quiche — Elaine Rae
Decorated ginger man —
G Rae
Carrot cake — Elaine Rae
MISCELLANEOUS (OPEN CLASS)
Longest runner bean —
J Soanes
Home-made compost —
J Rae
Humorous shaped vegetable — A Hanley
Buttonhole flowers with foliage — L Carson
HANDICRAFT (OPEN CLASS)
Photograph from society outing — Caroline Johnson
Photograph of an interesting building — Caroline Johnson
Photograph of a sunset — Caroline Johnson
Item of cross-stitch —
Caroline Johnson
Knitted item — L Carson
Personalised hand trowel — Caroline Johnson
Mardi Gras mask —
Caroline Johnson
FLORAL ART (OPEN CLASS)
Basket of garden flowers — E Joyce
“Wind in the Willows” —
E Joyce
Exhibit depicting a song title — E Joyce
Petite (under 25cm wide, high and tall) — E Joyce
Miniature (under 10cm wide, high and tall) —
E Joyce
CHILDREN (OPEN CLASS)
Garden in a half seed tray — Miss N Masline
Monster made from fruit and vegetables –— Miss B Soanes
Vase of any kind of flower — Miss M Heavan
Any kind of vegetable — Miss B Soanes
Decorated egg — Miss I Heavan and Miss M Heavan
Three brownies — Miss B Soanes
17 September 2018
