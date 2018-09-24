Business talk

THE next meeting of the Sonning Common Business Collaboration will be held at the Butcher’s Arms pub in Blounts Court Road on Monday from 10.30am to noon.

The topic will be “End of year business check-up”.

The group will celebrate its fifth anniversary at its meeting on October 29.

It costs £5 per person to attend a meeting. To book, email kathrynfellphotography

@hotmail.co.uk