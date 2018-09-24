Business talk

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
THE next meeting of the Sonning Common Business Collaboration will be held at the Butcher’s Arms pub in Blounts Court Road on Monday from 10.30am to noon.
The topic will be “End of year business check-up”.
The group will celebrate its fifth anniversary at its meeting on October 29.
It costs £5 per person to attend a meeting. To book, email kathrynfellphotography
@hotmail.co.uk
24 September 2018
More News:
Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks
RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect ... [more]
Children (and adults) enjoy Treasure Island holiday club
MORE than 25 children attended a holiday club in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say