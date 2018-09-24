Monday, 24 September 2018

WI coffee

SONNING Common WI will hold its next coffee morning at the village hall in Wood Lane on October 3 from 10.30am to noon.

Coffee, tea and biscuits will be available and there will be stalls selling books, crafts, produce, jams and jewellery.

