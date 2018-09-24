Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
Monday, 24 September 2018
SONNING Common WI will hold its next coffee morning at the village hall in Wood Lane on October 3 from 10.30am to noon.
Coffee, tea and biscuits will be available and there will be stalls selling books, crafts, produce, jams and jewellery.
