Monday, 24 September 2018

Keeping fit

WEEKLY exercise sessions for people aged 60 and over will be held in Sonning Common and Peppard.

Tai chi sessions will be held at Christ the King Church hall on Thursdays from 11.30am to 12.30pm from next week. The cost is £4 per session.

A Zumba gold session will be held at the hall on Wednesdays from 9.45am to 10.30am from October 3 (£5).

Table tennis sessions will be at Peppard War Memorial Hall on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 11.30am from October 10 (£2).

For more information, call GO Active Gold on 07717 326661 or email simone.passeri@southand
vale.gov.uk

