Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
WOODCOTE’S next “windmill” sale of second-hand children’s goods will take place at the village hall today (Friday) from 8am to noon.
A “swap shop” of unwanted goods will be held at the hall on Sunday from 10am to 11am.
24 September 2018
More News:
Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks
RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect ... [more]
Children (and adults) enjoy Treasure Island holiday club
MORE than 25 children attended a holiday club in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say