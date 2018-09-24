Monday, 24 September 2018

Departure planning

A TALK about planning for a funeral has been organised by the patient participation group at the Bell Surgery in Henley.

The speakers will include funeral directors Melissa Walker of A B Walker and Bruce Jones of Tomalin & Son, Andrea Chanter of the woodland burial ground in Rotherfield Greys and Sally Wiggin, an interfaith celebrant.

The organisers say the talk is designed to take some of the emotional and financial burden away from loved ones.

It will take place in the Maurice Tate room at Townlands Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, October 9 from 2pm to 4pm.

For more information or to book a place, call the surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net

