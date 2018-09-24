River lecture

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
Monday, 24 September 2018
TERRY MARSH will give a talk about changes to the River Thames at a meeting of Caversham and District Residents’ Association at Thameside School in Harley Road, Caversham, on November 6 at 7.45pm.
Mr Marsh, who lives in the area, spent most of his working life at the Water Resources Board, the Department of the Environment, the Institute of Hydrology and the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.
24 September 2018
