Monday, 24 September 2018

Second 10km

THE second Emmer Green 10km will take place on Sunday at 10.30am.

The race will begin in the playing fields at Emmer Green Primary School in Grove Road.

The course passes through Kidmore End and Reading Golf Club before returning to the school via Barnabas Road.

Registration opens at 9.30am. Entry costs £17 for the 10km and £5 for the children’s challenge.

