Second 10km

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
THE second Emmer Green 10km will take place on Sunday at 10.30am.
The race will begin in the playing fields at Emmer Green Primary School in Grove Road.
The course passes through Kidmore End and Reading Golf Club before returning to the school via Barnabas Road.
Registration opens at 9.30am. Entry costs £17 for the 10km and £5 for the children’s challenge.
24 September 2018
More News:
Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks
RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect ... [more]
Children (and adults) enjoy Treasure Island holiday club
MORE than 25 children attended a holiday club in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say