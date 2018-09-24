Village club to host fundraiser

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left
Monday, 24 September 2018
A LUNCH will take place at Nettlebed Village Club next Saturday (September 29) from noon to 2pm in aid of the village’s senior citizens’ Christmas lunch.
Any donations for the raffle, cake sale, tombola or table-top sale would be gratefully received. For more information or to donate, call (01491) 641972 or email alisimmons76@icloud.com
24 September 2018
