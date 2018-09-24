Monday, 24 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Village club to host fundraiser

A LUNCH will take place at Nettlebed Village Club next Saturday (September 29) from noon to 2pm in aid of the village’s senior citizens’ Christmas lunch.

Any donations for the raffle, cake sale, tombola or table-top sale would be gratefully received. For more information or to donate, call (01491) 641972 or email alisimmons76@icloud.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33