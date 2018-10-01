Monday, 01 October 2018

Jazz concert

A JAZZ and funk group influenced by Latin American music will perform at Goring village hall on Friday, October 12 (7.30pm).

The six-piece Dream Band, led by clarinettist, saxophonist and singer Julian Marc Stringle, will appear with a string quartet from the Royal Academy as part of the Goring Hall Live series.

Tickets cost £15 from Inspiration in High Street or at www.buytickets.at/goring
halllive

