Jazz concert

A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
A JAZZ and funk group influenced by Latin American music will perform at Goring village hall on Friday, October 12 (7.30pm).
The six-piece Dream Band, led by clarinettist, saxophonist and singer Julian Marc Stringle, will appear with a string quartet from the Royal Academy as part of the Goring Hall Live series.
Tickets cost £15 from Inspiration in High Street or at www.buytickets.at/goring
halllive
01 October 2018
More News:
Couple to convert house for their five-year-old son with debilitating disease
A COUPLE from Sonning Common are raising money to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say