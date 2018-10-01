Charity night

A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
A CHEESE and wine evening in aid of the Goring Heath Parish Charity will be held at the parish hall at 7.30pm next Saturday (October 6).
The organisation runs the hall and supports other good causes.
Tickets cost £12 each and should be bought in advance — call 0118 984 2056 or email bnt@waitrose.com
