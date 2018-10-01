Monday, 01 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Stay strong

AGE UK Oxfordshire is running strength and balance classes for older people in Sonning Common.

These are held at the village hall in Wood Lane on Fridays from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

The cost is £4 with the first session free. To book, call 01235 849403.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33